Shake Shack will open its second location outside of the nation’s capital region after Busan this month in Daegu.

The new location, the 12th in Korea, is set to open at the newly built Taewang Spark building in Donseong-ro.

Taewang Spark, which is set to open this month, is an 8-story shopping plaza landmark with a rooftop Ferris wheel which hosts a variety of shopping and entertainment facilities.

No opening date has yet been confirmed.