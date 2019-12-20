Arts & Culture

Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles Exhibition Held in Korea for the First Time in Busan

Haps Staff

The Busan Museum of Art will hold an exhibition of Shiota Chiharu: Trembling of the Soul from December 17 to April 19 next year.

This exhibition is a large-scale exhibition of Shiota Chiharu’s works, which will be held for the first time in Korea.

The exhibition co-hosted by the Busan Museum of Art and the Tokyo Mori Art Museum in Japan, and has been exhibiting at the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo for over four months since June, attracting more than 600,000 visitors.

The center is composed of 110 works that can examine the artist’s 25 years of work, including sculptures, photographs, drawings, and performance recordings and archives. The subtitle of the exhibition, The Trembling of the Soul, contains the artist’s thoughts to convey the movement of the mind trembling by unspeakable emotions.

Shiota Chiharu was born in Osaka, Japan in 1972, and is currently a Berlin-based, internationally acclaimed contemporary artist with a spouse from Busan. 

Event Information

Period: December 17, 2019 – April 19, 2020

Venue: Busan Museum of Art

Hours of Operation: Tue, Wed, Thu and Sun 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fri, Sat 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Tickets: 5,000 won for adults, 3,000 won for children and youth

Admission is waived for preschool children, seniors over 65 years of age.

Website

 

Haps Staff
Travel

