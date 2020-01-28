Sign Up for the AMCHAM Women’s Leadership Committee Meeting on February 13

On February 13, join the American Chamber of Commerce as they host their Women’s Leadership Committee Meeting at the Emerald Room at the Lotte Hotel in Seoul under the topic “2020 Diversity Forum”.

Guest speakers include Eun-mi Chae, Managing Director for FedEx, Helen Hyonsook Ko, Ph.D., MCC Professor, Kookmin University and Representative Coach of CMI, Kumjoo Huh, Executive Vice President Kyobo Life Insurance, Balaka Niyazee Managing Director

P&G Korea and Dawn Stark, Assistant Head of School Seoul Foreign School.

You can register online here until noon, February 11th.

Event Information

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2020

Time: 11:30am – 12:00pm: Registration / Networking

12:00pm – 3:00pm: Lunch / Speech / Q&A

Venue: Lotte Hotel, Emerald Room 2nd Fl. (Downtown, Sogong-dong)

Cost: KRW85,000 for members

KRW105,000 for non-members

Topic: 2020 Diversity Forum