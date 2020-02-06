Events

Smoking Goose and The Hoppers – Free Live Show @ HQ

Haps Staff

HQ Gwangan is hosting live music once again this Saturday night beginning at 10 p.m. with two live bands Smoking Goose and The Hoppers.

Admission is free.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Events

Trivia Night @ HQ Bar

Haps Staff -
Trivia Night starts at 9:30 as always each Thursday night, and it'll be done in time for you to catch your preferred form of public transport home.
Events

Saturday Weekly Wellness Meetup

Haps Staff -
Join us at the Weekly Wellness Meetup every Saturday!
Events

Busan International Party

Haps Staff -
Meet new people from various nationalities and make new friends!!   
Events

The Babuo and BeeOh — Live Gypsy Jazz & Swing

Haps Staff -
Take in a night of live Gypsy Jazz & Swing music this Friday night at HQ Gwangan beginning at 9 p.m. Admission is free.
Events

Latin-Jazz Night at Home: OLC Trio

Haps Staff -
An intimate and energetic Latin-jazz trio comes back to Home in Haeundae this Saturday evening beginning at 9 p.m.
Events

DJ Party @ Latin Party Busan This Saturday

Haps Staff -
Enjoy a night of DJ music this Saturday night as DJ Michael brings the party from Seoul once again to Busan.
International Destinations: 2020 Cherry Blossom Forecast For Kyushu, Japan

International Destinations Haps Staff -
The Japan Meteorological Cooperation has released its second cherry blossom forecast for 2020 for Kyushu prefecture.
Chinese Group Tourists Restricted From Entering Casinos in Korea

Lifestyle BeFM News -
Chinese group tourists are restricted from entering at foreigner only casinos in South Korea due to the coronavirus virus concerns.
Customs Nabs Counterfeit Luxury Goods Importer

Busan News BeFM News -
Customs have caught a charcoal importer attempting to smuggle counterfeit luxury goods and cigarettes in boxes for Chinese charcoal.
Join Gorilla Brewing Company’s “Dine in the Dark” Valentine’s Day Event

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gorilla Brewing Company is hosting a "Dining in the Dark" Valentine's Day special event on February 14.
Busan National Gugak Center 2020 Saturday Performances Begin

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center plans to perform a total of 28 performances on select Saturday until June 20th and again from September 12 until December 19.
Join Gorilla Brewing Company’s “Dine in the Dark” Valentine’s Day Event

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gorilla Brewing Company is hosting a "Dining in the Dark" Valentine's Day special event on February 14.
Culinary Highlights For February at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
It's Friday night and that means it's time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.
Busan May Bid to Attract World Barista Championships to Busan

Dine & Drink Busan City News -
Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don paid a visit to Momos Coffee to meet Jeon Joo-yeon, the 2019 World Barista Champion on January 14, 2020.
Travel

