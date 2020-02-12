Travel

South Korea Imposes Temporary Entry Ban On International Cruise Ship Travel

BeFM News

South Korea will impose a temporary entry ban on international cruise ships as the country is beefing up quarantine efforts.

Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told a press briefing that the government has canceled the planned entry by two cruise ships into Busan, set for yesterday and today.

According to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, the Westerdam and the Spectrum of the Seas were supposed to reach Busan this week.

They have also been banned from making stops in Busan later this month, the Westerdam on the 23rd and the Spectrum of the Seas on the 27th.

The ministry also said it has strengthened quarantine measures for cruises. If there are suspected patients on board, they will be completely banned from docking with intense quarantine measures.

Travel

