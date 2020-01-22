Special Traffic Measures to LNY Holidays Go Into Effect Friday

Busan city announced it will enforce special transportation measures for four days from the 24th for locals and visitors during the Lunar New Year holidays.

The city decided to increase the number of runs for intercity buses and intra city buses by 290 more to 2,427 runs a day, or 42,000 more seats per day.

From the 23rd, bus numbers 49 and night bus 1002 that goes to the Busan Central Bus Terminal will run until midnight.

Two night buses, 1001 and 1004, which go to Busan Station will also run until around 1:40 am.

Additional traffic police will be dispatched to anticipated congested areas including cemeteries.