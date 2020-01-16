Ssamji Forest Project Nearly Completed

Image: City of Busan
The city of Busan city has nearly completed creating Ssamji-forests by using 1.6 billion won it collected from 10 tolling stations during the lunar New Year holiday last year.
The city has already created 10 of the 11 tiny man-made forests on underutilized land.
It is planning to complete the remaining forest by the end of the month.
Busan planted more than 19,000 trees on 12,600 square meters of the small forests throughout the city.
Seven of the 11 tiny forests have been built in west Busan where the tolls were collected.
