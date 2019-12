South Korean movie fans will have to wait until next year in order to catch the highly anticipated ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’.

While the movie was released December 19 for most markets, South Korean movie-goers will have to wait until January 8th, 2020.

The movie opened up with a $376.2 million box office opening, including nearly $200 million internationally.

The sci-fi movie marks the final entry in the third trilogy in the 42-year Star Wars franchise.