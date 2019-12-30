Subway Information for NYE and Sunrise Festivals

Busan City has announced that traffic will be controlled at around sunrise event venues including Gwangan Bridge, Haeundae and Songjeong Beach, Haewoljung, and parts of Ilgwang, as well as the bell tolling ceremony venue at Yongdusan Park for the New Year.

Traffic around the Yongdusan Park will be controlled from 6 pm today until 1 am of the next day.

For visitors and tourists going to the bell tolling ceremony tomorrow, the city will run 28 additional subway trains on lines 1 to 4, and will have 25 additional city buses that pass through Nampo-dong will run until 1 am of the next day.

The upper portion of the Gwangan Bridge, where the sunrise watching event will take place; traffic will be controlled to open the bridge for pedestrians from 6 am to 9:30 am.

For citizens going to watch the sunrise, the city said it will run 18 additional trains for subway line number 2 and 3, as well as put 15 more busses that pass through Haeundae from 6 am to 9 am on New Year ’s Day.