NewsBusan News

Subway Information for NYE and Sunrise Festivals

BeFM News

Busan City has announced that traffic will be controlled at around sunrise event venues including Gwangan Bridge, Haeundae and Songjeong Beach, Haewoljung, and parts of Ilgwang, as well as the bell tolling ceremony venue at Yongdusan Park for the New Year.

Traffic around the Yongdusan Park will be controlled from 6 pm today until 1 am of the next day.

For visitors and tourists going to the bell tolling ceremony tomorrow, the city will run 28 additional subway trains on lines 1 to 4, and will have 25 additional city buses that pass through Nampo-dong will run until 1 am of the next day.

The upper portion of the Gwangan Bridge, where the sunrise watching event will take place; traffic will be controlled to open the bridge for pedestrians from 6 am to 9:30 am.

For citizens going to watch the sunrise, the city said it will run 18 additional trains for subway line number 2 and 3, as well as put 15 more busses that pass through Haeundae from 6 am to 9 am on New Year ’s Day.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Busan City Hall Open Library to Open in Second Half of 2020

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced that Busan City Hall Open Library will open in the second half of next year.
Read more
Busan News

Busan City to Provide Real-time Information for Passport Issuance

BeFM News -
Starting next year, the city of Busan will provide real-time information on the waiting time for passport issuance and related services. 
Read more
Busan News

BTO Hosting Special New Year’s Tourism Bus Promotion

BeFM News -
Busan Tourism Organization announced yesterday that a special event for its Busan City Tour Bus will take select passengers on a tour for free for the new year.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Opera House Facing Yet Another Hurdle

BeFM News -
Construction of the Busan Opera House is once again facing another hurdle.
Read more
Busan News

Busan’s Top 10 Hit Products of 2019 Announced

Haps Staff -
The Busan Development Institute (BDI) has selected and announced Busan's top 10 hit products for 2019.
Read more
Busan News

Cho-eup Urban Railway Project Looks to Gets Back on Track

BeFM News -
Busanjin-gu is promoting a project to build an urban railway in the Cho-eup/Yeonji area near the Children’s Grand Park for another review.
Read more

The Latest

Year in Review: Haps Top 10 Stories of 2019

Lifestyle Jeff Liebsch -
As the year finally comes to an end, we want to look back at what made headlines in 2019 with our most-read articles of the year.
Read more

Celebrate New Year’s at the Busan Philharmonic Orchestra Year-end Concert

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan Philarmonic Orchestra is holding its Year-end Concert at the Busan Cultural Center this evening.
Read more

Take a Sunrise Stroll on the Gwangan Bridge on New Year’s Morning

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
To watch the sunrise on New Year’s day, the upper level of Gwangan Bridge will be open to all visitors from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. on January 1, 2020.
Read more

Subway Information for NYE and Sunrise Festivals

Busan News BeFM News -
Busan City has announced that traffic will be controlled at around sunrise event venues including Gwangan Bridge, Haeundae and Songjeong Beach, Haewoljung, and parts of Ilgwang, as well as the bell tolling ceremony venue at Yongdusan Park for the New Year.
Read more

Busan Bites: Gwangalli’s Jeongwon Haemultang

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
It might not be its most popular season, but the Gwangalli Beach area is still an excellent spot during winter because Jeongwon Haemultang is close by.
Read more

새해 희망을 가득 담은 시민의 종이 울립니다

문화 Haps Staff -
2020 새해맞이 시민의 종 타종행사가 오는 12월 31일 밤 용두산공원 일원에서 열린다.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-3.1 ° C
-2 °
-4 °
25 %
9.8kmh
4 %
Tue
3 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
9 °

Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Gwangalli’s Jeongwon Haemultang

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
It might not be its most popular season, but the Gwangalli Beach area is still an excellent spot during winter because Jeongwon Haemultang is close by.
Read more

Haps Guide: Places to Ring In Your New Year’s in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Looking for some last minute New Year’s ideas? Here’s some ideas to consider if you’re looking to head out for a night on the town to ring in the New Year.
Read more

Enjoy a Great View and Coffee at Sinki Cafe in Yeongdo

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Take in a grand view of Busan Harbor Bridge on the Sinki Cafe rooftop in Yeongdo.
Read more

LA Bar & Grill Christmas and New Year’s Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli is hosting a "Christmas and New Year's Specials" dinner event through January 4th, 2020.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2019 - Haps Korea