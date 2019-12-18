File Photo: Busan Subway
Subway Train Congestion Information System to be Built on Line 1

BeFM News

The Busan Transportation Corporation has announced that it will implement a train congestion information system at 40 stations on Line 1.

The system will install guide monitors for passengers to identify the congestion level in each cabin.

The monitor will inform passengers on which subway cars are most crowded, and help them decide which car to ride.T

he congestion will be indicated in three levels: ‘여유’ if the car has less than 35% capacity, ‘보통’ if 35-70% of the car is full, and ‘혼잡’ if more than 71% of the car is full.

The transportation corporation said it decided to expand the train congestion information system after a pilot trial at Beomnaegol Station on Line 1 last year.

Travel

