Summit Venues for 2019 ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Open for Public

The 2019 ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Summit and Korea-Mekong Summit were successfully held from November 25 to 27 at BEXCO and the Nurimaru APEC House respectively.

To promote the significance of the summits that took place in the MICE City of Busan, the summit venues will open to the public as per the following schedule.

Admission is free.

Event Information

BEXCO: Venue for 2019 ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Summit

Period: December 26, 2019 – January 8, 2020

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Venue: Convention hall 205, BEXCO