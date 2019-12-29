Sunrise Events in Busan to Welcome 2020

One of the Korea’s biggest traditions each year is to ring in the New Year by catching the first sunrise.

Here’s a few options of places to go if you’re looking to join in the early morning festivities.

Sunrise event in Haeundae

Haeundae Beach draws tens of thousands around 6 a.m. every Jan. 1 who want to bear witness to the grandeur of the year’s first sun rising over the horizon. Special events at the city’s most popular beach are expected to include cheer performances, new year’s greetings, a celebratory air show and an absolutely chilling (literally) ocean swim.

Every year has its own animal sign in Korean tradition. For 2020, it will be the year of the rat, so a huge sculpture symbolizing pigs is also expected to be installed on the beach.

How to get there: Haeundae Station (Metro line 2), exits 3 or 5. Walk toward the beach

Gwangalli Sunrise Event

Gwangalli Beach will also be packed with new year revelers. Various performances, tteokguk (rice-cake soup) sharing for up to 5,000 people, balloon flying and wish writing are slated.

What makes this event particularly unique, however, is the opportunity to view the sunrise from Gwangan Bridge. The upper part of Busan’s iconic bridge will be open to the public from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Traffic to this portion of the bridge will be restricted from 6 to 9:30 a.m.

How to get there: Gwangan Station (Metro line 2), exit 3 or 5. Walk toward the beach for about 10 minutes

Songdo

Songdo Beach also hosts an event from 6 to 8 a.m. on Jan. 1. The morning includes a sunrise countdown and traditional performances, which include a folk song party, drumming and pung-mulnori (traditional Korean percussion performance).

For those who arrive early, a bonfire will be made and hot drinks and tteokguk will be distributed. Balloon flying is also slated for around sunrise.

How to get there: Busan Station (Metro line 1), exit 7. Take bus 17, 26 or 61 and get off at Songdo entrance bus stop.

Cheonsapo

The Cheongsapo Daritdol Skywalk will open early at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 for people coming to watch the sunrise.

There is no special sunrise event planned for New Year’s Day. The regular hours of operation for the observatory are from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (June – August, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.). The observatory has a capacity of 250 people.

Cheongsapo Daritdol Skywalk

Open to all for free

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

January 1, 2020 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The skywalk may be closed due to severe weather.

How to get there: Take the village/neighborhood bus No. 2 outside of Exit 7 of Jangsan Metro Station. Get off at Cheongsapo bus stop, the last stop, and walk along the seaside railway to Songjeong.

Additionally, every gu and gun in Busan will hold New Year’s Sunrise Festivals starting around 6:30 a.m. on January 1, 2019, at the following locations:

Songdo Beach, Seo-gu

Mt. Sujeong Family Sports Park, Dong-gu

Ha-ri embankment (Dongsam-dong), Yeongdo-gu

Bukjangdae at Mt. Maansan and Dongnaeeupseong, Dongnae-gu

Oryukdo Skywalk, Nam-gu

Sanggyebong Peak, Buk-gu

Songjeong Beach, Haeundae-gu

Geumjeong Sanseong Fortress North Gate Square, Geumjeong-gu

Eungbong Beacon at Amisan Mountain, Saha-gu

Mt. Baesan summit, Yeonje-gu

Gwangalli Beach, Suyeong-gu

New Year’s celebrations including celebratory performances, folk plays, and New Year prayer ritual are also scheduled to be held. Complimentary tteokguk (rice cake soup) will be served at most of the venues.