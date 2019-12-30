Take a Sunrise Stroll on the Gwangan Bridge on New Year’s Morning

To watch the sunrise on New Year’s day, the upper level of Gwangan Bridge will be open to all visitors from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. on January 1, 2020.

Traffic on the upper level of the bridge will be shut down from 6 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. on January 1, 2030, while the lower level of the bridge will be open to vehicles.

The sunrise event on the bridge may be canceled in case of heavy rain or snow.

Pets, bikes, vehicles with electric wheels and baby carriages are not allowed at the sunrise event.

The sunrise is estimated to rise around 7:32 a.m.