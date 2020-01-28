Suspected Coronavirus Patients Rising in Busan

Reports from those suspected of suffering from symptoms of the new coronavirus are rising in Busan.

According to Busan city as of 9 am yesterday morning, fourteen patients have reported showing suspected symptoms of the new coronavirus.

Four people had been admitted to local health centers in Busan. Three tested negative and one had pending test results.

Busan’s health authorities are also actively monitoring nine with three known to have come in contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient.

There have been concerns that the city is not ready to handle an increase in suspected cases as there are only 20 nationally-designated special quarantine rooms in Busan.

The city says it plans to utilize portable quarantine facilities.

Nine suspected patients in Gyeongnam province have also been cleared.