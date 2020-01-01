Image: Plaincom
Take a Look at "Do-kyung", Nampo-dong's Large Torch Media Installation

A large torch media installation has become a recent hit in Nampo-dong.

Korea’s largest media art formative work, it appears on Jungang-ro, Gwangbok-dong, Jung-gu, Busan.

Named “Do-kyung”, it is a collaboration between installation artist Han Won-suk and media artist Hwang Gyu-baek.

This work is an extra-large media art installation with a width of 77.2m and a height of 22.7m.

The giant torch shaped work ‘Dokyung’ is located in the parking lot in front of the Sinchang-dong branch of Busan Bank.

It’s orange glow canvases the outer wall of the parking lot and has 120 moving lights inside to show paintings to citizens.

The painting of the light on the outer wall of the parking lot transforms into new forms while communicating its message with citizens.

In the middle of the huge ‘wall of light’ hangs a sphere made of hand mirrors to emit another light.

The intention is to present the ‘light of culture’ to the city center through the ‘wall of art’ which will show solidity during the day and glitter at night.

The Busan International Film Festival, Busan Bank, and Jung-gu office signed MOUs to complete the BNK Art Cinema and media art sculptures which are worth KRW 2 billion.

 

