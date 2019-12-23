Arts & Culture

Temporary Closure of Nurimaru APEC House

Haps Staff

The Nurimaru APEC House will be temporarily closed on Saturday, December 28 due to scheduled maintenance.

Haps Staff
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: December 23 – December 29

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Arts & Culture

Christmas Busking Festival Held at Busan Station This Weekend

BeFM News -
The city of Busan said that the Eurasia Platform at Busan Station will hold a Christmas busking festival for two days starting at 2:30 pm today.
Arts & Culture

Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles Exhibition Held in Korea for the First Time in Busan

Haps Staff -
The Busan Museum of Art will hold an exhibition of Shiota Chiharu: Trembling of the Soul from December 17 to April 19 next year.
Arts & Culture

Summit Venues for 2019 ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Open for Public

Busan City News -
To promote the significance of the summits that took place in the MICE City of Busan, the summit venues will open to the public as per the following schedule.
Arts & Culture

NANTA Returns With Seven Performances this Holiday Season

Haps Staff -
NANTA, the popular non-verbal show, offers seven performances this holiday season at the Busan Cultural Center.
Arts & Culture

Relive History and Literature at Bosudong Bookstore Alley

Dynamic Busan Staff -
With a narrow alleyway to guide patrons, book stores both great and small face each other on both sides. So many books are crammed into scores of shops lining Bosudong Bookstore Alley, an iconic location in old Busan.
서면의 조용하고 안락한 술집 퍼플문

맛집 Yoona Kang -
들썩이거나 시끄러운 분위기를 즐기며 술을 마시고 싶은 날이 있는가 하면, 도란도란 얘기하며 편하게 술을 즐기고 싶은 날이 있다. 이 곳은 편하게 얘기하며 술을 즐기기 좋은 곳이다.
From the Archives: It’s Beginning to Vaguely Resemble Christmas

Lifestyle John Bocskay -
It’s hard not to feel nostalgic at Christmastime, but one of the things I don’t miss from North America is the “Christmas creep.”
Korea Destinations: Mount Sogeum Suspension Bridge in Gangwondo

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Korea's longest suspension bridge has been lit up for the holiday season.
Busan’s Top 10 Hit Products of 2019 Announced

Busan News Haps Staff -
The Busan Development Institute (BDI) has selected and announced Busan's top 10 hit products for 2019.
Eat Like a Local: A Quiet and Cozy Bar in Seomyeon – Purple Moon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Sometimes you need a fun and cheerful place to enjoy drinking and the atmosphere, and other times you want a comfortable and quiet place to enjoy drinking and being with people you love. This place is the latter.
Eat Like a Local: A Quiet and Cozy Bar in Seomyeon – Purple Moon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Sometimes you need a fun and cheerful place to enjoy drinking and the atmosphere, and other times you want a comfortable and quiet place to enjoy drinking and being with people you love. This place is the latter.
Dining and Nightlife Events This Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Here's a list of dining and nightlife happening around the city this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Wolfhound Partners With WeHope For Charity Fundraiser on Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Wolfhound in Haeundae is partnering with WeHope to host a charity event on Saturday to raise funds for The Busan Orphanage.
Busan Bites: Table D’Hote in W Square

Busan Bites Sia Lee -
Billed as a 'contemporary lounge', Table D'Hote in W Square in Yongho-dong has become a popular meeting spot for brunch lovers and those looking for a place to enjoy a meal while chatting with their friends.
Travel

