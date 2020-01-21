The Ellen Show is Coming to Korean TV from January 24

Korean fans of The Ellen Show will soon be able to watch it with Korean subtitles starting from Lunar New Year.

A&E Networks Korea announced that it will run the program on Friday and Saturday nights at 10:40 p.m. on the Lifetime channel.

The first episode is set to begin this week on January 24th and will feature highlights of K-pop giants BTS’s visits to the show.

Other upcoming episodes to be shown include Scarlett Johansson, Hilary Clinton, Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Obama.