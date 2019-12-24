Three Places to Warm up With a Winter Spa Day

Set off for Busan to escape from the winter cold as many well-known spas are scattered across the city.

Soak your body in hot water and wash away cold and fatigue this winter as Busan’s spas and outdoor footbaths from the famous Dongnae spas, known for their long history to Haeundae, equipped with the most up-to-date facilities are ready and waiting for you.

Hurshimchung

Busan Dongnae Hot Spring is known as Korea’s oldest hot spring. Some old records say that kings and nobles from the Silla Dynasty era enjoyed a hot spring bath in Dongnae. Dongnae Hot Spring is very popular as its chlorine and magnesium-rich, alkaline water is good for treating skin conditions, especially neuralgia.

Hurshimchung is Dongnae’s largest hot spring with premium facilities, located in the Nongshim Hotel. The hot spring water comes in from underground at 70 degrees. The facility includes a spa big enough to accommodate about 3,000 people and naturally-lit bath areas.

Hours: 5:30 a.m. – midnight

Ticket price: 8,000 won for adults, 10,000 won on weekends and holidays.

How to get there: Get off at Oncheonjang Station (Metro line 1) and go out exit 1. Walk about 300 meters to the left of the exit and cross the road. Walk toward the Nongshim Hotel from the Oncheonjang intersection. The Hurshimchung building is next to the hotel.

Information: 051-550-2200, hotelnongshim.com

Shinsegae Spaland

Spaland is the optimal place to experience the culture of Korea’s jjimjilbang (a Korean dry sauna, originating from the traditional ondol heating system). The mega department store Shinsegae Centum City is known for the story of a hot spring that once gushed from the site during construction. Take advantage of the spa and sauna after a day of shopping and sightseeing. It’s home to various sauna facilities such as a sauna stove and outdoor baths, as well as themed dry sauna facilities including hwangtobang (red clay room), bulgama (furnace) and ice rooms.

Hours: 6 a.m.- midnight

Ticket price: 13,000 won for adults and 15,000 won on weekends and holidays

How to get there: Get off at Centum City Station (Metro line 2) and enter via the department store.

Information: 051-745-2900, shinsegae.com

Ocean Spa Cimer

Look out at the ocean as you soak at Ocean Spa Cimer. Located in the Paradise Hotel, a five-star, beachfront hotel in Haeundae, the spa offers sweeping ocean views during a bath. Cimer has gained a reputation for its vantage point before the horizon. Plans to renovate the spa are in the works for February and March. The renovation schedule is subject to change. Please call ahead.

Hours: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Closed on every fourth Wednesday.

Ticket price: 16,500 won for adults. Guests staying at the hotel can visit once daily.

How to get there: Go out exit 3 of Haeundae Station (Metro line 2) and walk straight to the beach for 10 minutes. The Paradise Hotel is located next to the Novotel Ambassador Hotel Busan.

Information: 051-749-2358, busanparadisehotel.co.kr

Prices and times may change without notice.