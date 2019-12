Ticket sales for the 2020 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships (WTTC BUSAN) to be played from March 22 to March 29, 2020 has begun.

An early-bird discount will be offered to early buyers — a 15% discount until January 2020, 10% discount until February 2020, 5% discount from March 2020 up until the beginning of the championships.

Online ticket sales are available at ticket.hanatour.com