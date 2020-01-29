EntertainmentMusic

Tickets On Sale for Stars and Rabbit Live in Busan Rainbow Aisle Asia Tour 2020

Haps Staff

Indonesian folk duo Stars and Rabbit are making their way to Busan for a performance on February 26th at Ovantgarde in KSU.

Formed in 2011 in Yogyakarta, Elda Suryani met Didit Saad while they worked together on their previous band, Evo. Their full-length studio album ‘Constellation’ arrived in 2015.

They’ve since released a number of singles and live albums and in 2020 January, they just released a collaboration album with Bottlesmoker, Pieces That Fit.

The band has continued to create a name for themselves in their home country, where they have a huge reputation, gaining support from the likes of Indonesia’s Rolling Stone Magazine and The Beat Magazine amongst many others.

They have also completed the dream stage through various music festivals and tours around the world. In 2016, during several Asian tours, Stars and Rabbit participated in the soundtrack for the UK SF movie ‘Wander’ with their single ‘The House’, which led to their UK tour.

They deliver a sound that melding of pop, folk and alternative influences with raw simplicity of composition and arrangement.

This fantastic pop in imagination provides a unique feeling that cannot define the genre through artistic rendition, quaint vocal timbre.

This February 26th, Stars and Rabbit will visit Busan upon the release of their second Studio album ‘Rainbow Aisle.’ Don’t miss this special live performance that’s sure to be one of the best shows of the year.

They’ll be joined by Korean singer-songwriter Momentsyumi as the opening act.

Photo by Robby Suharlim

Event Information

Date: Wednesday, February 26

Place: Ovantgarde

Time: 9 p.m.

Address: (B1, 15-1, Yong-so-ro 7Beon-gil, Namgu, Busan, S. Korea)

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets available: Through February 25 at midnight

Ticket Prices

Advance: 25,000

At the Door: 30,000

Facebook event page  

Reservation Information

Wire money to 부산은행(BNK / Busan Bank)

Account name: 이승철 (Lee Seung Chul) 112-2203-8236-03

After wiring, send an email to ovantgarde051@gmail.com with: your name/number of tickets/mobile no.

Personal information will be discarded immediately after the gig.

Haps Staff
