UFC Busan Fight Night Free Events to the Public

Jeff Liebsch

UFC Busan Fight Night hosts two free events open to the public this week before Saturday’s main event.

Event Information

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDGAR vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE: OPEN WORKOUTS

Date: Wednesday, December 18

Location: City Hall

Time: 4 pm – 5:45 pm

Participants:

Frankie Edgar – No.5 UFC featherweight

The Korean Zombie – No.7 UFC featherweight

Volkan Oezdemir – No.8 UFC light heavyweight

Aleksandar Rakic – No. 10 UFC light heavyweight

Dooho “The Korean Superboy” Choi – UFC featherweight

Details:

4:30 pm: Dooho “The Korean Superboy” Choi workout

4:45 pm: Aleksandar Rakic workout

5 pm: The Korean Zombie workout

5:15 pm: Volkan Oezdemir workout

5:30 pm: Frankie Edgar workout

5:45 pm: Workouts conclude

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDGAR vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE: WEIGH-INS

Date: Friday, December 20

Location: Sajik Arena 

Time: 6 pm – 8:00 pm

Details:

6:00 pm: Doors open to the public

7 pm: UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie weigh-ins

7:30 pm: Guest Fighter Q&A (Alistair Overeem)

Jeff Liebsch
Jeff Liebsch has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Eurobasket, Tribal Football and Yonhap News. He can be followed on Twitter at @chevybusan.

UFC Busan Fight Night Free Events to the Public

Travel

