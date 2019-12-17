UFC Busan Fight Night Free Events to the Public

UFC Busan Fight Night hosts two free events open to the public this week before Saturday’s main event.
Event Information
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDGAR vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE: OPEN WORKOUTS
Date: Wednesday, December 18
Location: City Hall
Time: 4 pm – 5:45 pm
Participants:
Frankie Edgar – No.5 UFC featherweight
The Korean Zombie – No.7 UFC featherweight
Volkan Oezdemir – No.8 UFC light heavyweight
Aleksandar Rakic – No. 10 UFC light heavyweight
Dooho “The Korean Superboy” Choi – UFC featherweight
Details:
4:30 pm: Dooho “The Korean Superboy” Choi workout
4:45 pm: Aleksandar Rakic workout
5 pm: The Korean Zombie workout
5:15 pm: Volkan Oezdemir workout
5:30 pm: Frankie Edgar workout
5:45 pm: Workouts conclude
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDGAR vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE: WEIGH-INS
Date: Friday, December 20
Location: Sajik Arena
Time: 6 pm – 8:00 pm
Details:
6:00 pm: Doors open to the public
7 pm: UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie weigh-ins
7:30 pm: Guest Fighter Q&A (Alistair Overeem)