UFC Fight Night Busan Hosts Media Day at Lotte Hotel

UFC Fight Night Busan held its Media Day on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon ahead of Saturday’s night main event at Sajik Gymnasium.

The event was attended by Frankie Edgar – No.5 UFC featherweight, The Korean Zombie – Chan Sung Jung, No.7 UFC featherweight, Dooho “The Korean Superboy” Choi – UFC featherweight, Charles “Air” Jourdain – UFC featherweight, Kyung Ho Kang – UFC bantamweight, Volkan Oezdemir – No.8 UFC light heavyweight, Aleksandar Rakic – No. 10 UFC light heavyweight, Da-un Jung – UFC light heavyweight, Junyong Park – UFC middleweight SeungWoo Choi – UFC featherweight, and “Maestro” Dong Hyuan Ma – UFC lightweight.

UFC debuts in Busan with an action-packed fight card and the second event in South Korea, behind UFC Fight Night in Seoul on Nov. 28, 2015.

The headline fight pits former UFC lightweight champion and No. 5 ranked featherweight contender Frankie Edgar (22-7-1) vs. hometown favorite The Korean Zombie (15-5).

“To the Korean fans, you know, love your country and you guys are very nice people and welcomed me with open arms. I can’t wait to put a show on for you. Zombie, let’s go in there and give them a show,” Edgar said.

Another highly anticipated fight sees Busan’s Dooho Choi (14-2) returning to action in his hometown against Canadian prospect Charles Jourdain (9-2), fighting out of Beloeil, Quebec.

UFC Fight Night Busan is also hosting the weigh-ins tonight which is open to the public from 6 p.m. at Sajik Gymnasium.

The event is scheduled for Saturday with the undercard beginning at 4 p.m. and the main event beginning at 7 p.m.

Event Information

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDGAR vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE: WEIGH-INS

Date: Friday, December 20

Location: Sajik Arena

Time: 6 pm – 8:00 pm

Details:

6:00 pm: Doors open to the public

7 pm: UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie weigh-ins

7:30 pm: Guest Fighter Q&A (Alistair Overeem)