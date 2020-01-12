Underground City Plan in Centum City in Doubt

Plans to build an underground city in Centum City are in doubt as six months after the plan was revealed, they have yet to find an operator willing to take on the project.

The city is hoping to develop the nearly 35,000 square meters of underground into a complex development which will create a new hub with commercial, cultural, and MICE capabilities and Busan’s largest city center.

The Centum City underground space complex development is set to be modeled after the underground city PATH in Toronto and Lowline in Manhattan.

The city plans to develop a themed complex street mall and underground pedestrian walkways through the development of underground spaces on the main roads around BEXCO which can be used as an all-city center unaffected by weather.

However, most construction and business companies don’t find the idea feasible as there are already large shopping facilities above ground and the on-going economic downturn as reasons not to invest in the project.