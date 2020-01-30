NewsBusan NewsEducation

Universities in Busan Postponing Graduations, Orientations Next Month

BeFM News

The novel coronavirus scare is disrupting graduation ceremonies, freshman orientation (OT), and volunteering activities at schools all over Busan.

Pusan National University General Students’ Association announced yesterday that it will postpone the ‘Student Association Learning Center’ event, which was scheduled for two days from February 5.

PNU’s volunteer activities scheduled for February 3rd have also been postponed.

Pusan National University headquarters has sent a notice to each student council at relevant school departments to postpone or refrain from any gathering events such as the orientation event for new students.

Busan University of Foreign Studies is also considering measures to delay most of its academic events, including orientation for new students in mid-February, graduation ceremony in late February, and the entrance ceremony in early March..

Earlier, the school had sent emails to Chinese international students to delay their entry into South Korea.

BUFS is also in discussion of sending diplomas by international mail to Chinese graduates.

Other universities in the Busan area are also considering options to postpone orientation and graduation ceremonies in February.

