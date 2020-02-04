Universities Looking for Guidance On How To Handle Chinese Students Because of Coronavirus

Universities in South Korea are calling for the government’s guidance on how to handle more than 69,000 Chinese students who study in the country.

According to the Korean Educational Development Institute’s Korean Educational Statistics Service (KESS), there are 69,287 Chinese students studying at Korean universities as of April last year, or 43.3 percent of the 160,165 international students.

Universities with Chinese students have sent a notice to the students who have yet to re-enter South Korea to postpone their entry. They also said that their absence will not be affected towards their attendance grading.

Many exchange programs with China have also been canceled or postponed.

Previously, Busan University of Foreign Studies had sent an email to 600 Chinese students advising their entry into South Korea until after the end of this month.

The school has also reviewed plans to adjust the academic schedule, such as graduation and entrance ceremonies, and postponing overseas travel programs to China.