NewsBusan News

Up to 52 Now Being Investigated for Coronavirus in Busan

BeFM News

As of 11 am yesterday morning, patients in Busan with suspected symptoms of the new coronavirus have totaled 21, 7 more than yesterday.
Busan health authorities said, there were 11 suspected cases of the pneumonia-like virus but all have tested negative and were released from quarantine.
It added that it is fully investigating 52 people who have entered the country since the 13th of this month, after visiting Wuhan city.
The city has established screening clinics at the public health centers of the 16 regional gu’s and gun, as well as 13 medical institutions.
 It also held an emergency meeting and decided on roles for the public health centers and medical institutions.
blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Suspected Coronavirus Patients Rising in Busan

BeFM News -
Reports from those suspected of suffering from symptoms of the new coronavirus are rising in Busan.
Read more
News

Recommendations for Preventing Novel Coronavirus Infection

Busan City News -
The Korea Center for Disease Control has released its "Recommendations for Preventing Novel Coronavirus Infection".
Read more
Busan News

Haeundae Arboretum Project to be Delayed Two Years

Haps Staff -
The Haeundae Arboretum project which was scheduled to open next year has been suspended for two years.
Read more
Busan News

Observation Deck and Cable Car May Come to Hwangryeongsan

BeFM News -
A construction company has proposed to install an observation deck and cable car at the summit of Hwangryeongsan mountain.
Read more
Busan News

City Looks to Build a Pedestrian Sidewalk on Gwangan Bridge

BeFM News -
The city of Busan plans to carry out a feasibility study for the construction of a pedestrian-only sidewalk on Gwangan Bridge in March.
Read more
Busan News

City Offices Closed During the Lunar New Year Holidays

Haps Staff -
Busan City Hall and government offices will be closed during the Lunar New Year holidays, from Friday, January 24 to Monday, January 27.
Read more

The Latest

“Art Against Cancer” Event This Saturday Night

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
"Art Against Cancer" is an event gathering different people in Busan for one big creative act whose aim is to raise funds for cancer research this Saturday evening.
Read more

Busan Bites: Feast on Nakjibokkeum at Wonjo Halmaejip

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Wonjo Halmaejip is a popular restaurant that has specialized in crafting nakjibokkeum for more than 40 years.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Gangwon province's Hwacheon is home to the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival, which gets underway January 27th until the 16th of February.
Read more
video

Tickets On Sale for Stars and Rabbit Live in Busan Rainbow Aisle Asia Tour 2020

Music Haps Staff -
Indonesian folk duo Stars and Rabbit are making their way to Busan for a performance on February 26th at Ovantgarde in KSU.
Read more

Up to 52 Now Being Investigated for Coronavirus in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
As of 11 am yesterday morning, patients in Busan with suspected symptoms of the new coronavirus have totaled 21, 7 more than yesterday.
Read more

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News KEB Hana Bank -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
6.6 ° C
8 °
5 °
52 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
8 °

Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Feast on Nakjibokkeum at Wonjo Halmaejip

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Wonjo Halmaejip is a popular restaurant that has specialized in crafting nakjibokkeum for more than 40 years.
Read more

Roxberry Juice Company Looks to Make Inroads in South Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Roxberry Juice Company, an industry leader in fresh juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls, is looking to South Korea to expand its international presence.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Oyster Soup, a Korean Winter Delicacy – Hanmadang Tongyeong Sutbul Jangeogui

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located about 20 meters from Beomnaegol subway gate 4 in Busanjin-gu, Hanmadand Tongyeong Sutbul Jangeogui is a specialized restaurant quite famous for its grilled eel and jangeo tang, a Korean-style spicy eel stew using fresh eel from the waters off Tongyeong.
Read more

Enjoy a Strawberry Buffet with a Variety of Desserts at Lotte Hotel’s “The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Strawberry season is in full swing and The Lounge at the Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon is celebrating with a Strawberry Picnic Buffet.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea