Up to 52 Now Being Investigated for Coronavirus in Busan

As of 11 am yesterday morning, patients in Busan with suspected symptoms of the new coronavirus have totaled 21, 7 more than yesterday.

Busan health authorities said, there were 11 suspected cases of the pneumonia-like virus but all have tested negative and were released from quarantine.

It added that it is fully investigating 52 people who have entered the country since the 13th of this month, after visiting Wuhan city.

The city has established screening clinics at the public health centers of the 16 regional gu’s and gun, as well as 13 medical institutions.

It also held an emergency meeting and decided on roles for the public health centers and medical institutions.