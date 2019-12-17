News

USFK Lifts Curfew For All Troops in Korea

BeFM News

U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said it has lifted a curfew for all of its troops, effective immediately.

The curfew, set for between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., was imposed in 2011 amid public outcry over allegations of sexual violence and other crimes by USFK troops.

Before making the termination decision, USKF temporarily suspended the curfew until yesterday and looked into the results for assessment.

Informing its leaders of the decision, according to USFK, Abrams called on its soldiers to “continually instill and maintain good order and discipline, regardless of time or location, and maintain focus on their ‘Fight Tonight’ posture, approach, and mentality.”


