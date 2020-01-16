Vietnamese Pop-up “ToiToi” Opens in Shinsegae

ToiToi, a popular Vietnamese eatery based in Itaewon, has opened up a pop-up store in Basement 1 of Shinesgae Department Store in Centum.

The pop-up has a small variety of options, including Bahn Mi sandwiches, spring rolls and Ban Bo Nam Bo at affordable prices.

The Banh Mi sandwiches range from 7,500 won for pork and 8,000 won for beef, while spring rolls range from 3,000 won to 9,000 won for a set.

The Ban Bo Nam Bo is discounted to 9,000 won from its original 11,000 won price.

Details on how long the pop-up would be open are not available and all items are available for take away.