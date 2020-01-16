Dine & Drink

Vietnamese Pop-up “ToiToi” Opens in Shinsegae

Taehyeong Kim

ToiToi, a popular Vietnamese eatery based in Itaewon, has opened up a pop-up store in Basement 1 of Shinesgae Department Store in Centum.

The pop-up has a small variety of options, including Bahn Mi sandwiches, spring rolls and Ban Bo Nam Bo at affordable prices.

The Banh Mi sandwiches range from 7,500 won for pork and 8,000 won for beef, while spring rolls range from 3,000 won to 9,000 won for a set.

The Ban Bo Nam Bo is discounted to 9,000 won from its original 11,000 won price.

Details on how long the pop-up would be open are not available and all items are available for take away.

Taehyeong Kim
A lifelong LA Dodgers fan, Taehyeong Kim enjoys eating delicious food and watching movies with his wife and son.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Simple Dining at Mangmidong’s Happy Jipbap

Dynamic Busan Staff -
What would a Korean meal be without rice? An incomplete one, that's what. Rice has been throughout history an incredibly important source of sustenance for...
Read more
Dine & Drink

Enjoy Lotte Hotel’s Toh Rim Chinese New Year Menu for 2020

Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's signature Chinese restaurant Toh Rim is offering a special menu set for New Year's.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Enjoy Shabu Shabu with a Stunning View – Shabu Maxim in Songjeong

Yoona Kang -
With stunning views of the ocean, you can heal the winter blues while enjoying a delicious meal at an affordable price at Shabu Maxim in Songjeong.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets January Specials

Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Shake Shack to Open at Taewang Spark in Daegu

Haps Staff -
Shake Shack will open its second location outside of the nation's capital region after Busan this month in Daegu.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Friday

Haps Staff -
It's Friday night and that means it's time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.
Read more

The Latest

A Question of Time: Art in Busan Exhibit on Display Until February 16

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan Museum of Art is holding its latest display "A Question of Time: Art in Busan" through February 16, 2020.
Read more

Busan Ultimate Frisbee Pick-Up on Sunday

Events Haps Staff -
It's the perfect way to end a week! Come play ultimate frisbee with us! Whether playing for the first time or just honing your skills,...
Read more

Wolfhound Showing UFC 246: Cerrone vs. McGregor With Live HD English Feeds

Sports News Haps Staff -
Fight fans looking to watch the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor can do so at the Wolfhound in Haeundae on Sunday, January 19th.
Read more

International Destinations: 2020 Cherry Blossom Forecast for Japan

International Destinations Haps Staff -
The Japan Meteorological Cooperation has released its first cherry blossom forecast for 2020.
Read more

Monthly Ha Ha Hole Returns Friday Night

Humor Haps Staff -
This Friday at Ovantgarde sees the return of the monthly Ha Ha Hole, Busan's only live English comedy show.
Read more

Vietnamese Pop-up “ToiToi” Opens in Shinsegae

Dine & Drink Taehyeong Kim -
ToiToi, a popular Vietnamese eatery based in Itaewon, has opened up a pop-up store in Basement 1 of Shinesgae Department Store in Centum.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
5.4 ° C
5.4 °
5.4 °
49 %
4.2kmh
100 %
Fri
8 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
7 °

Dine & Drink

Vietnamese Pop-up “ToiToi” Opens in Shinsegae

Dine & Drink Taehyeong Kim -
ToiToi, a popular Vietnamese eatery based in Itaewon, has opened up a pop-up store in Basement 1 of Shinesgae Department Store in Centum.
Read more

Busan Bites: Simple Dining at Mangmidong’s Happy Jipbap

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
What would a Korean meal be without rice? An incomplete one, that's what. Rice has been throughout history an incredibly important source of sustenance for...
Read more

Enjoy Lotte Hotel’s Toh Rim Chinese New Year Menu for 2020

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's signature Chinese restaurant Toh Rim is offering a special menu set for New Year's.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Enjoy Shabu Shabu with a Stunning View – Shabu Maxim in Songjeong

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
With stunning views of the ocean, you can heal the winter blues while enjoying a delicious meal at an affordable price at Shabu Maxim in Songjeong.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea