Arts & Culture

Weekly Korean Shaman Ritual Shows Held on Saturday’s in January

Haps Staff

The Busan National Gugak Center is hosting a weekly event showing off Korean Shaman Rituals from around the country each Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. in January.

Event Information

Date & Time: January 4, 11, 18 3:00 p.m.

Venue: Busan National Gukak Center

Tickets: A-seat 10,000 won / B 8,000 won

Website: busan.gugak.go.kr

For more info.: (051) 811-0114

Saturday, January 4, 2020, 3:00 p.m.

National Intangible Cultural Heritage 82-1

Donghaean Byeolsingut (Village Ritual of the East Coast)

Saturday, January 11, 2020, 3:00 p.m.

Seoul Cheonsingut

Saturday, January 18, 2020, 3:00 p.m.

Hwanghaedo Cheolmurigut

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

City Hall and Most Museums Closed for New Year’s Day

Busan City News -
The Busan City Hall office and all of its divisions will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Celebrate New Year’s at the Busan Philharmonic Orchestra Year-end Concert

Haps Staff -
The Busan Philarmonic Orchestra is holding its Year-end Concert at the Busan Cultural Center this evening.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: December 30 – January 5

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Sunrise Events in Busan to Welcome 2020

Dynamic Busan Staff -
One of the Korea's biggest traditions each year is to ring in the New Year by catching the first sunrise.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan National Gugak Concert Year-End Performance This Saturday

Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center will hold its year-end performance this Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Ring in the New Year at Busan’s Yongdusan Park

Busan City News -
To welcome in the New Year, Busan is hosting its annual New Year’s Festival, a popular winter event, celebrated by both citizens of Busan, as well as tourists visiting the city.
Read more

The Latest

McDonald’s Introduces Two New Burgers for New Year’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's has introduced two new burgers for the New Year -- the Prosperity Burger Gold and Prosperity Burger RED.
Read more

BCC Hosting “Films in Our Memories” Event

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
For its year-end event, the Busan Cinema Center will host the 'Films in Our Memories' event at its cinematheque.
Read more

From the Archives: 10 Reasons to Love Busan

Travel Haps Staff -
Busan may not be everyone’s first choice as an Asian travel destination, but there’s a lot of fun things to do in South Korea’s second largest city.
Read more

City Hall and Most Museums Closed for New Year’s Day

Arts & Culture Busan City News -
The Busan City Hall office and all of its divisions will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day.
Read more

Buddhist Myanmar Art Introduced for the First Time in Korea at Busan Museum

Events Haps Staff -
Busan Museum will hold the 2019 International Exchange Exhibition 'Buddhism in Myanmar' from November 19 to January 12, 2020.
Read more

Weekly Korean Shaman Ritual Shows Held on Saturday’s in January

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center is hosting a weekly event showing off Korean Shaman Rituals from around the country each Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. in January.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-2.6 ° C
-2 °
-3 °
25 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Tue
1 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
9 °

Dine & Drink

McDonald’s Introduces Two New Burgers for New Year’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's has introduced two new burgers for the New Year -- the Prosperity Burger Gold and Prosperity Burger RED.
Read more

Busan Bites: Gwangalli’s Jeongwon Haemultang

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
It might not be its most popular season, but the Gwangalli Beach area is still an excellent spot during winter because Jeongwon Haemultang is close by.
Read more

Haps Guide: Places to Ring In Your New Year’s in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Looking for some last minute New Year’s ideas? Here’s some ideas to consider if you’re looking to head out for a night on the town to ring in the New Year.
Read more

Enjoy a Great View and Coffee at Sinki Cafe in Yeongdo

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Take in a grand view of Busan Harbor Bridge on the Sinki Cafe rooftop in Yeongdo.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2019 - Haps Korea