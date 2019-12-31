Weekly Korean Shaman Ritual Shows Held on Saturday’s in January

The Busan National Gugak Center is hosting a weekly event showing off Korean Shaman Rituals from around the country each Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. in January.
Event Information
Date & Time: January 4, 11, 18 3:00 p.m.
Venue: Busan National Gukak Center
Tickets: A-seat 10,000 won / B 8,000 won
Website: busan.gugak.go.kr
For more info.: (051) 811-0114
Saturday, January 4, 2020, 3:00 p.m.
National Intangible Cultural Heritage 82-1
Donghaean Byeolsingut (Village Ritual of the East Coast)
Saturday, January 11, 2020, 3:00 p.m.
Seoul Cheonsingut
Saturday, January 18, 2020, 3:00 p.m.
Hwanghaedo Cheolmurigut