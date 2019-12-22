Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: December 23 – December 29

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here’s what’s going on around Busan this week.

Regular Tuesday Night Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – The weekly Korean traditional music performance takes place each Tuesday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Performance of Traditional Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEvery other Thursday until the end of December sees great performances of Korean traditional danceBusan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Every other Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEnjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday until the end of December. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement – The oldest running open mic in the city. Basement, PNU, Every Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Open Mic @ HQ – The newest regular open mic in the city takes place each Thursday night following trivia. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Wednesday, 11 p.m.

Cultural events this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Dining and Nightlife events this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Nanta @ Busan Cultural Center – The classic non-verbal performance comes to Busan for the holiday season once again. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, December 20-25

Shiota Chiharu Exhibit @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition is a large-scale exhibition of Shiota Chiharu’s works, which will be held for the first time in Korea. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Phantom of the Opera World Tour @ Dream Theatre – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical plays at Busan’s Dream Theatre until February 9th. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through February 9, 2020

Lighthouse – The Light of a Thousand Years, Fingerprint of Light @ Korea National Maritime Museum – An exhibit looking into some of the best lighthouses in the country. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through March 1, 2020

Polar Experience Expo @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum – Starting with the relationship between the polar and humanity, this exhibition also presents polar life, research supplies, and polar relics, which are hard to come across. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Through December 29

Five Hundred Arhats of Changnyeongsa Temple Site @ Busan Museum – On display are 50 sculptures of arhats from the ruins of Changnyeongsa Temple in Yeongwol, Gangwon-do. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through February 29, 2020

Haeundae Lighting Festival @ Haeundae – The 6th edition lights up Gunam-ro bringing holiday spirit to the beach. Gunam-ro, Haeundae, Through January 27, 2020

Preston Sturgess and the Comedy Classics @ Busan Cinema Center – A dozen classic comedies will be screened until Christmas. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through December 25

Seomyeon Tree Festival @ Seomyeon – The new Christmas tree festival in ​​Busanjin-gu in Seomyeon behind Judies Taehwa will run until January 5 next year. Seomyeon, Through January 5, 2020

Busan Christmas Tree Festival @ Nampodong – The 11th edition of the city’s largest Christmas exhibit returns. Gwangbok-ro, Nampo-dong, Through January 5, 2020

ASEAN Crafts @ ASEAN Culture House – Visitors will be able to see traditional crafts from the countries of ASEAN alongside the works of contemporary ASEAN artists. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through January 15, 2020

Buddhist Art of Myanmar @ Busan Museum – More than 110 carefully selected Buddhist artworks from Myanmar will be open to the public for the first time in Korea. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through January 12, 2020

Antony Gormley ‘FEEL’ @ Space Lee Ufan – Renowned British sculpture Antony Gormley’s “FEEL” exhibit is on display until April 19, 2020, at Space Lee Ufan in Haeundae. Space Lee Ufan, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Random International: Out of Control @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – Check out the newest installations including the Rain Room until November. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through January 27, 2020

Busan Tower Media Facade @ Busan Tower – Check out the nightly video projections shown on the 80-meter high Busan Tower façade display various images of Busan created by local artists. Busan Tower, Nampodong, 7 p.m.

Weekly Meditation Class @ Suyeong Cultural Center – A small, free class dedicated to learning tools and techniques to meditation. Suyeong Cultural Center, Suyeong-gu, Wednesday, 8 p.m. 

Circuit Training and Yoga Class @ Gorilla Brewing  – Take a free class each week while enjoying a cold pint afterward. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Farmers Market @ Busan City Hall – The local Farmers’ Market has been operating every Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at Busan City Hall since April 2012. Busan City Hall, Thursday, 10 am to 6 p.m.

Ardor Market @ Haeundae Square – A weekly flea market with lots of goodies to be bought. Haeundae Square, Haeundae, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Weekend Flea Markets @ Citywide – Enjoy some weekend flea markets at various locations around the city. Saturday and Sunday, Times and locations vary

Busan Chess Club @ Busan Global Village – Join like-minded chess enthusiasts for a weekly gathering of playing chess. McDonald’s, City Hall Station, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

What's On in Busan: December 23 – December 29

Travel

