Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: February 10 – February 16

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

hapsadmin

Here’s what’s going on around Busan this week.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city.

haps_weekend_music

Regular Tuesday Night Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – The weekly Korean traditional music performance takes place each Tuesday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEnjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday until the end of January. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement – The oldest running open mic in the city. Basement, PNU, Every Tuesday, 9 p.m.

other_stuff_-_haps_weekend_0

Korea Grand Sale @ Citywide – Sales on goods and discounts for foreign tourists abound the country until the end of February. Citywide, Through February 29

Home by Eva Armisen @ Busan Cultural Center – The Busan Cultural Center is holding an exhibition by Spanish artist Eva Armisen until April 5th. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through April 5

Rat: Animal of Diligence and Persistence – The Busan Museum is hosting an exhibition for the year of the rat. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through March 8

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Shiota Chiharu Exhibit @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition is a large-scale exhibition of Shiota Chiharu’s works, which will be held for the first time in Korea. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Lighthouse – The Light of a Thousand Years, Fingerprint of Light @ Korea National Maritime Museum – An exhibit looking into some of the best lighthouses in the country. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through March 1, 2020

Antony Gormley ‘FEEL’ @ Space Lee Ufan – Renowned British sculpture Antony Gormley’s “FEEL” exhibit is on display until April 19, 2020, at Space Lee Ufan in Haeundae. Space Lee Ufan, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Busan Tower Media Facade @ Busan Tower – Check out the nightly video projections shown on the 80-meter high Busan Tower façade display various images of Busan created by local artists. Busan Tower, Nampodong, 7 p.m.

Circuit Training and Yoga Class @ Gorilla Brewing  – Take a free class each week while enjoying a cold pint afterward. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Farmers Market @ Busan City Hall – The local Farmers’ Market has been operating every Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at Busan City Hall since April 2012. Busan City Hall, Thursday, 10 am to 6 p.m.

Ardor Market @ Haeundae Square – A weekly flea market with lots of goodies to be bought. Haeundae Square, Haeundae, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Weekend Flea Markets @ Citywide – Enjoy some weekend flea markets at various locations around the city. Saturday and Sunday, Times and locations vary

Busan Chess Club @ Busan Global Village – Join like-minded chess enthusiasts for a weekly gathering of playing chess. McDonald’s, City Hall Station, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

You can check out what else is happening around the city’s largest and best event guide on the Haps Event Calendar.

Please note that while we aim to provide the most accurate information, some events may change times or dates without warning.

hapsadmin

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Gwangan International Community Fair Set for Tomorrow Postponed

Haps Staff -
The 11th edition of the Gwangan International Community Fair set for tomorrow at Gorilla Brewing in Gwangalli has been postponed.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan National Gugak Center 2020 Saturday Performances Begin

Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center plans to perform a total of 28 performances on select Saturday until June 20th and again from September 12 until December 19.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Experience Korean Traditional Clothing at Hanbok Experience Hall

Haps Staff -
A visit to Busan, or Korea, wouldn't be complete without taking a photo in some Korean traditional clothes known as Hanbok.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Don’t Miss Out On Holi Hai This March 14th in Miryang

Haps Staff -
India’s largest festival “Holi Hai,” is holding its 10th festival at Miryang Gang Riverside, Opposite Yeongnamnu Pavilion, Miryang City on March 14.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Encore Presentation of ASEAN Cinema Week Held This Month

Haps Staff -
This February, the ASEAN Culture House will host an encore presentation of ASEAN Cinema Week, a film screening event that toured major cities in Korea in celebration of the 2019 ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Summit and the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-ROK dialogue relations.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: February 3 – February 9

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

The Latest

Korea Destinations: N Seoul Tower

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
One of Seoul's most iconic landmarks, N Seoul Tower is located on Namsan Mountain and provides stunning views of the capital.
Read more

Krzysztof Kieslowski’s “Dekalog”

Events Haps Staff -
Dekalog is a 1989 Polish drama series of films directed by Krzysztof Kieślowski for television.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: February 10 – February 16

Arts & Culture hapsadmin -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Busan Table Tennis Gymnasium to Open Tomorrow

Sports News Haps Staff -
The opening ceremony of Busan Table Tennis Gymnasium located in Dongsam Innovation District, Yeongdo-gu, will take place tomorrow at 4 p.m.
Read more

AMCHAM Inaugural Ball 2020 Postponed

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The American Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 2020 set to take place on February 22nd has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-0.6 ° C
2 °
-3 °
63 %
0.5kmh
1 %
Sun
5 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
11 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
13 °

Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Join Gorilla Brewing Company’s “Dine in the Dark” Valentine’s Day Event

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gorilla Brewing Company is hosting a "Dining in the Dark" Valentine's Day special event on February 14.
Read more

Culinary Highlights For February at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
It's Friday night and that means it's time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea