Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: February 3 – February 9

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here’s what’s going on around Busan this week.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city.

haps_weekend_music

Regular Tuesday Night Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – The weekly Korean traditional music performance takes place each Tuesday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEnjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday until the end of January. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement – The oldest running open mic in the city. Basement, PNU, Every Tuesday, 9 p.m.

other_stuff_-_haps_weekend_0

Superbowl LIV – Check out where to watch the Superbowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Gwangan International Community Fair @ Gorilla Brewing Company – The 11th edition of the GICF brings more local goodies to be purchased for charity. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Korea Grand Sale @ Citywide – Sales on goods and discounts for foreign tourists abound the country until the end of February. Citywide, Through February 29

Home by Eva Armisen @ Busan Cultural Center – The Busan Cultural Center is holding an exhibition by Spanish artist Eva Armisen until April 5th. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through April 5

Rat: Animal of Diligence and Persistence – The Busan Museum is hosting an exhibition for the year of the rat. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through March 8

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Outdoor Ice Sledding @ Busan Citizen’s Park – Dasom Park hosts an ice sledding venue for kids through February 9th. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Through February 9

Shiota Chiharu Exhibit @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition is a large-scale exhibition of Shiota Chiharu’s works, which will be held for the first time in Korea. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Phantom of the Opera World Tour @ Dream Theatre – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical plays at Busan’s Dream Theatre until February 9th. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through February 9, 2020

Lighthouse – The Light of a Thousand Years, Fingerprint of Light @ Korea National Maritime Museum – An exhibit looking into some of the best lighthouses in the country. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through March 1, 2020

Antony Gormley ‘FEEL’ @ Space Lee Ufan – Renowned British sculpture Antony Gormley’s “FEEL” exhibit is on display until April 19, 2020, at Space Lee Ufan in Haeundae. Space Lee Ufan, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Busan Tower Media Facade @ Busan Tower – Check out the nightly video projections shown on the 80-meter high Busan Tower façade display various images of Busan created by local artists. Busan Tower, Nampodong, 7 p.m.

Circuit Training and Yoga Class @ Gorilla Brewing  – Take a free class each week while enjoying a cold pint afterward. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Farmers Market @ Busan City Hall – The local Farmers’ Market has been operating every Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at Busan City Hall since April 2012. Busan City Hall, Thursday, 10 am to 6 p.m.

Ardor Market @ Haeundae Square – A weekly flea market with lots of goodies to be bought. Haeundae Square, Haeundae, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Weekend Flea Markets @ Citywide – Enjoy some weekend flea markets at various locations around the city. Saturday and Sunday, Times and locations vary

Busan Chess Club @ Busan Global Village – Join like-minded chess enthusiasts for a weekly gathering of playing chess. McDonald’s, City Hall Station, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

You can check out what else is happening around the city’s largest and best event guide on the Haps Event Calendar.

Please note that while we aim to provide the most accurate information, some events may change times or dates without warning.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

“Art Against Cancer” Event This Saturday Night

Haps Staff -
"Art Against Cancer" is an event gathering different people in Busan for one big creative act whose aim is to raise funds for cancer research this Saturday evening.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Themed Exhibition: Rat, Animal of Diligence and Persistence Runs Through March 8

Haps Staff -
Busan Museum is hosting a Lunar New Year's themed exhibition "Rat, Animal of Diligence and Persistence" through March 8.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: January 27 – February 2

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Lunar New Years Holiday Hours for Cultural and Tourism Facilities in Busan

Busan City News -
The city of Busan has released the operating hours for culture and tourism facilities for the Lunar New Year’s holiday season.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Watch a Lunar New Year Korean Traditional Performance This Saturday

Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center is hosting a traditional New Year Korean musical performance this Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.
Read more
Arts & Culture

“Emotion in Motion” Exhibit Begins Thursday at Museum of Contemporary Art Busan

Haps Staff -
The Museum of Contemporary Art Busan will host its latest exhibit "Emotion in Motion" from January 23 until July 26th.
Read more

The Latest

City Revamps Busan Medical Tourism Website

Lifestyle Busan City News -
The city of Busan launched the newly revamped Busan Medical Tourism website this past Wednesday.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: February 3 – February 9

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

Ice Coffee Sales Rise as Warmer Winter Weather Remains

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
As warmer than normal winter temperatures have occurred in Korea this year, the popularity of iced coffees and drinks usually consumed in the summer has continued.
Read more

해설이 있는 앙코르 아세안 영화주간

문화 Haps Staff -
지난해 한·아세안 특별정상회의 및 대화관계 30주년을 기념하여 전국 주요도시에서 순회 개최한 ‘아세안 영화주간’이 2월부터 아세안문화원에서 열립니다.
Read more

Get 10% Cashback this Month When Using the Dongbaek-jeon Card

Busan News BeFM News -
A 10% cashback period for local currency Dongbaek-jeon until February 29 will be extended to boost the sales of local small business owners and traditional markets that are likely to stagnate due to the recent outbreak of the new coronavirus.
Read more

Saturday Weekly Wellness Meetup

Events Haps Staff -
Join us at the Weekly Wellness Meetup every Saturday!
Read more
Busan
haze
0.9 ° C
3 °
-1 °
86 %
0.5kmh
1 %
Sun
7 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
8 °
Wed
3 °
Thu
5 °

Dine & Drink

Ice Coffee Sales Rise as Warmer Winter Weather Remains

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
As warmer than normal winter temperatures have occurred in Korea this year, the popularity of iced coffees and drinks usually consumed in the summer has continued.
Read more

Openings: Los Amigos Mexican Kitchen

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Los Amigos Mexican Kitchen, the newest venture by Ahmad Monsour, opens up in Haeundae today ready to satisfy those with Mexican food cravings.
Read more

Busan Bites: Feast on Nakjibokkeum at Wonjo Halmaejip

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Wonjo Halmaejip is a popular restaurant that has specialized in crafting nakjibokkeum for more than 40 years.
Read more

Roxberry Juice Company Looks to Make Inroads in South Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Roxberry Juice Company, an industry leader in fresh juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls, is looking to South Korea to expand its international presence.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea