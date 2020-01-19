Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: January 20 – January 26

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here’s what’s going on around Busan this week.

haps_weekend_musicRegular Tuesday Night Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – The weekly Korean traditional music performance takes place each Tuesday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEnjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday until the end of January. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement – The oldest running open mic in the city. Basement, PNU, Every Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Seollal Lunar New Year’s Celebrations @ Busan Museum – Take part in some traditional Seollal celebrations this Saturday afternoon. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, January 25

Outdoor Ice Sledding @ Busan Citizen’s Park – Dasom Park hosts an ice sledding venue for kids through February 9th. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Through February 9

Shiota Chiharu Exhibit @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition is a large-scale exhibition of Shiota Chiharu’s works, which will be held for the first time in Korea. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Phantom of the Opera World Tour @ Dream Theatre – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical plays at Busan’s Dream Theatre until February 9th. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through February 9, 2020

Lighthouse – The Light of a Thousand Years, Fingerprint of Light @ Korea National Maritime Museum – An exhibit looking into some of the best lighthouses in the country. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through March 1, 2020

Five Hundred Arhats of Changnyeongsa Temple Site @ Busan Museum – On display are 50 sculptures of arhats from the ruins of Changnyeongsa Temple in Yeongwol, Gangwon-do. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through February 29, 2020

Haeundae Lighting Festival @ Haeundae – The 6th edition lights up Gunam-ro bringing holiday spirit to the beach. Gunam-ro, Haeundae, Through January 27, 2020

Films in Our Memories @ Busan Cinema Center – The year-end festival of cinema greats runs at the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through January 26, 2020

Antony Gormley ‘FEEL’ @ Space Lee Ufan – Renowned British sculpture Antony Gormley’s “FEEL” exhibit is on display until April 19, 2020, at Space Lee Ufan in Haeundae. Space Lee Ufan, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Random International: Out of Control @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – Check out the newest installations including the Rain Room until November. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through January 27, 2020

Busan Tower Media Facade @ Busan Tower – Check out the nightly video projections shown on the 80-meter high Busan Tower façade display various images of Busan created by local artists. Busan Tower, Nampodong, 7 p.m.

Circuit Training and Yoga Class @ Gorilla Brewing  – Take a free class each week while enjoying a cold pint afterward. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Farmers Market @ Busan City Hall – The local Farmers’ Market has been operating every Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at Busan City Hall since April 2012. Busan City Hall, Thursday, 10 am to 6 p.m.

Ardor Market @ Haeundae Square – A weekly flea market with lots of goodies to be bought. Haeundae Square, Haeundae, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Weekend Flea Markets @ Citywide – Enjoy some weekend flea markets at various locations around the city. Saturday and Sunday, Times and locations vary

Busan Chess Club @ Busan Global Village – Join like-minded chess enthusiasts for a weekly gathering of playing chess. McDonald’s, City Hall Station, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

