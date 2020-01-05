Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: January 6 – January 12

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here’s what’s going on around Busan this week.

haps_weekend_musicPhilharmonic Ensemble Vienna @ Busan Cultural Center – The Philharmonic Ensemble Vienna presents its 2020 New Year’s Concert. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Regular Tuesday Night Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – The weekly Korean traditional music performance takes place each Tuesday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEnjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday until the end of January. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement – The oldest running open mic in the city. Basement, PNU, Every Tuesday, 9 p.m.

other_stuff_-_haps_weekend_0

Shiota Chiharu Exhibit @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition is a large-scale exhibition of Shiota Chiharu’s works, which will be held for the first time in Korea. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Phantom of the Opera World Tour @ Dream Theatre – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical plays at Busan’s Dream Theatre until February 9th. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through February 9, 2020

Lighthouse – The Light of a Thousand Years, Fingerprint of Light @ Korea National Maritime Museum – An exhibit looking into some of the best lighthouses in the country. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through March 1, 2020

Five Hundred Arhats of Changnyeongsa Temple Site @ Busan Museum – On display are 50 sculptures of arhats from the ruins of Changnyeongsa Temple in Yeongwol, Gangwon-do. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through February 29, 2020

Haeundae Lighting Festival @ Haeundae – The 6th edition lights up Gunam-ro bringing holiday spirit to the beach. Gunam-ro, Haeundae, Through January 27, 2020

Films in Our Memories @ Busan Cinema Center – The year-end festival of cinema greats runs at the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through January 26, 2020

ASEAN Crafts @ ASEAN Culture House – Visitors will be able to see traditional crafts from the countries of ASEAN alongside the works of contemporary ASEAN artists. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through January 15, 2020

Buddhist Art of Myanmar @ Busan Museum – More than 110 carefully selected Buddhist artworks from Myanmar will be open to the public for the first time in Korea. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through January 12, 2020

Antony Gormley ‘FEEL’ @ Space Lee Ufan – Renowned British sculpture Antony Gormley’s “FEEL” exhibit is on display until April 19, 2020, at Space Lee Ufan in Haeundae. Space Lee Ufan, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Random International: Out of Control @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – Check out the newest installations including the Rain Room until November. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through January 27, 2020

Busan Tower Media Facade @ Busan Tower – Check out the nightly video projections shown on the 80-meter high Busan Tower façade display various images of Busan created by local artists. Busan Tower, Nampodong, 7 p.m.

Circuit Training and Yoga Class @ Gorilla Brewing  – Take a free class each week while enjoying a cold pint afterward. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Farmers Market @ Busan City Hall – The local Farmers’ Market has been operating every Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at Busan City Hall since April 2012. Busan City Hall, Thursday, 10 am to 6 p.m.

Ardor Market @ Haeundae Square – A weekly flea market with lots of goodies to be bought. Haeundae Square, Haeundae, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Weekend Flea Markets @ Citywide – Enjoy some weekend flea markets at various locations around the city. Saturday and Sunday, Times and locations vary

Busan Chess Club @ Busan Global Village – Join like-minded chess enthusiasts for a weekly gathering of playing chess. McDonald’s, City Hall Station, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

You can check out what else is happening around the city’s largest and best event guide on the Haps Event Calendar.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

“Home” Exhibition by Eva Armisén at the Busan Cultural Center

Haps Staff -
The Busan Cultural Center is holding an exhibition by Spanish artist Eva Armisen until April 5th.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Take a Look at “Do-kyung”, Nampo-dong’s Large Torch Media Installation

Haps Staff -
A large torch media installation has become a recent hit in Nampo-dong.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Weekly Korean Shaman Ritual Shows Held on Saturday’s in January

Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center is hosting a weekly event showing off Korean Shaman Rituals from around the country each Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. in January.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Celebrate New Year’s at the Busan Philharmonic Orchestra Year-end Concert

Haps Staff -
The Busan Philarmonic Orchestra is holding its Year-end Concert at the Busan Cultural Center this evening.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: December 30 – January 5

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Sunrise Events in Busan to Welcome 2020

Dynamic Busan Staff -
One of the Korea's biggest traditions each year is to ring in the New Year by catching the first sunrise.
Read more

The Latest

Number of Foreign Tourists Visiting Busan Falls for the First Time in 13 Months

Busan News Haps Staff -
Foreign tourists visiting Busan has fallen for the first time in 13 months.
Read more

Busan’s ‘Golden Blue’ Whiskey Looks to New Overseas Markets

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
Busan’s 'Golden Blue' whiskey will widen its market to more areas in the new year.
Read more

Busan Songwriters Salon

Events Haps Staff -
An intimate open stage for songwriters of all sorts to share their original music and mingle amongst other creative minds takes place at Home Bistro in Haeundae this Thursday.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: January 6 – January 12

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

Kobee Mirae Jet Resumes Service From Busan to Tsushima

Travel BeFM News -
Mirae Express’ Kobee Mirae Jet has resumed its transport vessel operation to Tsushima Island.
Read more

City Government Looks to Stabilize Seasonal Goods Prices Ahead of Seollal Holidays

Shopping, Home & Living BeFM News -
Busan City has announced that it will hold a meeting for the price stabilization of seasonal goods for the coming Lunar New Year.
Read more
Busan
light rain
2.8 ° C
5 °
1 °
80 %
1.5kmh
90 %
Mon
13 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
10 °

Dine & Drink

Busan’s ‘Golden Blue’ Whiskey Looks to New Overseas Markets

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
Busan’s 'Golden Blue' whiskey will widen its market to more areas in the new year.
Read more

Paradise Hotel’s “Sakae” Featuring Fresh Cod Daegu-Tang

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Warm your insides this winter with a fresh bowl of daegu-tang at the 3rd floor Japanese restaurant Sakae at the Paradise Hotel in Haeundae.
Read more

Busan Bites: Maitre Artisan Bakery In Namcheon-dong

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Maitre Artisan, which translates to "master craftsman" in English, is operated by French chef Damien Guilleux.
Read more

McDonald’s Introduces Two New Burgers for New Year’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's has introduced two new burgers for the New Year -- the Prosperity Burger Gold and Prosperity Burger RED.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2019 - Haps Korea