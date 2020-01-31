Where to Watch Super Bowl LIV in Busan

If you’re looking to watch the Kansas City Chiefs battle the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 live this year, you have a couple of choices in the city.

The game kicks off Monday, February 3rd at 8:30 a.m. from Hard Rock Stadum in Miami, Florida.

Every year has a great atmosphere and it’s a great time to get out and enjoy the game.

Wolfhound in Haeundae is opening their doors at 7:30 a.m. and are hosting a limited menu.

HQ Bar will also be showing the game live with food and drink specials available all morning, and doors open at 7:30 a.m.

LA Bar and Grill in Gwangalli is hosting a food and drink special event for the game.