Dine & Drink

Wolfhound Partners With WeHope For Charity Fundraiser on Saturday

Haps Staff

The Wolfhound in Haeundae is partnering with WeHope to host a charity event on Saturday to raise funds for The Busan Orphanage.

Event Information

The “Buy one/Give one” event offers to match the price of one of their new burgers or sandwiches ordered on the day which the Wolfhound will donate to The Busan Orphanage.

New Menu Items:

Spicy Jalapeno Bacon Ranch Burger
The Notorious Burger
The Mozza Bomb Burger
Hot Buffalo Chicken Burger
Texas Burger

Also, if you enjoy one of their seasonal drinks and we will donate 1,000 won for every drink purchased.

Mulled Wine
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee

The Wolfhound will also match the total amount raised at the end of the day.

The event runs from 12 noon to 11 pm

blank
Haps Staff
Travel

