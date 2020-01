Fight fans looking to watch the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor can do so at the Wolfhound in Haeundae on Sunday, January 19th.

Doors open at 11 a.m. for breakfast.

Fight Card

Welterweight – Main event

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Women Bantamweight – Co-main

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Heavyweight

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Women Strawweight

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Lightweight

Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira