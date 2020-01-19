Workers in Busan Will Average 3.8 Days Off for Seollal Holidays in 2020

A recent survey showed companies in Busan will take an average of 3.8 days off for the Lunar New Year holidays.

The Busan Employers Federation surveyed 119 local companies on the number of workdays off given to employees for this Lunar New Year holidays.

The average number of holidays came to 3.8 days, down 1.2 days from the previous year.

Large companies gave employees more days off to 4.2 days on average, compared to SMEs at 3.7 days.

Manufacturing companies came to 3.9 days on average and non-manufacturing at 3.6 days.

On conditions of the local economy, 65.4% of respondents said the economic conditions are worse than last year, 3.8% said they have improved, while 30.8 percent said it is similar to last year.

—