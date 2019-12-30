Year in Review: Haps Top 10 Stories of 2019

As the year finally comes to an end, we want to look back at what made headlines in 2019 with our most-read articles of the year.

We would like to thank the countless writers, photographers, sponsors, and contributors for allowing us to bring you the best information and stories from around the city and local area.

We’re looking forward to another, even bigger year of helping you enjoy Busan and Korea and to keep you up-to-date on what’s happening.

Below are the top five stories in news and lifestyle/entertainment from our site in 2019.

Top News Stories

Watch as Large Ship Rams Diamond Bridge in Busan, South Korea

On a bizarre end to February, a large Russian cargo ship rammed into the Diamond Bridge causing the bridge to be damaged by the 6,000-ton cargo ship called Sea Grand, which departed from Busan Port.

The Busan District Court handed down a 2 and half year sentence, with 4 years of probation in the first trial of the Russian cargo ship captain who was charged with a number of allegations, including being intoxicated.

2. Residents Taking Steps to Close Busan’s Last Red Light District

Residents in Wonwol-dong are actively taking steps to eliminate the prostitution center in Seo-gu which is the last red-light district in Busan.

Wanwol-dong’s Merchant’s Association and residents are hoping the area is approved as an area to revitalize urban regeneration.

There have been attempts to eliminate the area, but it has been disrupted by conflicts of interest.

3. Typhoon Danas Hits Busan

Typhoon Danas ripped through the Korean peninsula on July 21 leaving behind a path of destruction around Busan.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the total average rainfall in Busan has reached 237.7mm from 7 am to 5 pm on the 21st.

4. Walk The Bridge Event in Busan

The city opened the 4.9 km portion of the upper deck of the bridge, from the Haeundae toll booths to the Namcheon ramp in July as a way to make the bridge a tourist attraction in the city.

A variety of events were held for citizens, including a parade and busking performances as well as various photo zones placed throughout the bridge as well as food trucks set up along the bridge.

The city is considering opening the Gwangan Bridge regularly from next year based on the evaluation results.

5. More Koreans Canceling Trips to Japan Amid Export Restrictions Row

Many people canceled their trips to Japan following Japan’s export restrictions, as well as put an all-out ban on everything Japanese, including beer, fashion and food.

Japanese companies affected by the South Korean boycott are struggling to stay afloat in the country.

Lifestyle and Entertainment

U2 Make Their First Performance in Korea This December

U2 performed for the first time in Korea this December as part of their “Joshua Tree Tour 2019”.

The concert was held at the Gocheok Skydome in Seoul on December 8th and was praised for its tribute to local women.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus Come to Korea in July for Exhibition Match

Football fans were beyond excited to finally see Cristiano Ronaldo in person during an exhibition match between Juventus and the K-League All-Stars.

However, Ronaldo never went on the pitch and infuriated fans who paid hundreds of thousands of won to watch the Portuguese legend prompting boycotts of his apparel and an investigation into the local ticket company who promoted the event.

3. BTS Comes to Busan

K-pop giants BTS came to Busan for two days of fan meetings in June, bringing an economic boom to the city.

Local landmarks around the city of Busan turned purple to commemorate the two-day fan meeting of BTS on the 15th and 16th of June.

4. Queen to Hold Two Concerts in Seoul in January 2020

Queen is set to hold their first solo concerts in Seoul in January of next year as part of the Hyundai Card concert series.

The “Super Concert 25 QUEEN” is set to take place at 7 p.m. on January 18 and 6 p.m. on the 19th at the Gocheok Sky Dome.

It’s their first appearance in Korea since they joined the Super Sonic Music Festival in 2014.

5. LPGA Comes to Busan

The BMW Ladies Championship came to Busan at the LPGA International Busan from October 24-27 in Gijang.

Ha Na Jang claimed an exciting one-shot playoff victory at the BMW Ladies Championship at the LPGA International Busan over Danielle Kang to take the inaugural title.